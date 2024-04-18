Gaza death toll nears 34,000 as Israeli offensive intensifies

The Palestinian death toll from Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October has reached 33,970 people, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A ministry statement said at least 76,770 other people have also been injured in the onslaught, now in its 7th month.

"At least 71 people were killed and 106 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel has waged a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while over 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.