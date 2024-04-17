Israel says Hezbollah fired rockets towards Western Galilee

The Lebanese Hezbollah group fired at least 20 rockets towards the Western Galilee area in northern Israel, Israeli Army Radio reported Tuesday.

The report said the rockets were launched towards Kibbutz Jaatoun, whose residents have not been evacuated, and Highway 89 -- a major road in Western Galilee.

There has been no reported material damage or injuries.

Hezbollah said Tuesday that it targeted the headquarters of Israel's 146th Division in Jaatoun with Katyusha rockets, noting this was in response to the enemy's attacks on southern Lebanese villages and homes, especially the towns of Ain Baal and Shihabiya.

Additionally, the group declared in a separate statement that it targeted the al-Baghdadi site with artillery shells.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army said in a statement that the air force targeted Hezbollah ''military buildings'' and ''terrorist elements'' in the areas of Ain Baal, Alma Al-Shaab in Tyre district, Hanine and Yaroun in Bint Jbeil district.

The group on Tuesday said that three of its members were killed in clashes with the Israeli army in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of its fatalities to 276 since Oct. 8.

Tuesday's attack came amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah since last October following a deadly Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 33,800 people following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.