U.S. says it will stand with Israel as Iran begins airborne attack

Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on Saturday.

"This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours. President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel's security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran," Watson said in a statement.

She added that Biden will meet with them this afternoon at the White House to discuss events in the Middle East.

The president is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team, Watson said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Q. Brown, CIA Director Bill Burns, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk will attend in person.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Chief of Staff Jeff Zients will attend by secure video, according to the White House.