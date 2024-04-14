Israeli army detects missiles, drones launched from Lebanon

The Israeli army said Saturday that it detected the launch of three missiles and two explosive-laden drones from Lebanon toward northern Israel.

"Following alerts in the Hanita settlement near the northern border, the army detected the launch of three rockets crossing the border from Lebanon into Israel, where they landed in open areas,'' according to a military statement.

"Two explosive-laden drones also infiltrated from Lebanon into Israel and exploded in the Hanita area," it said.

The army said warplanes simultaneously bombed Hezbollah targets "in four different areas in southern Lebanon."

Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military gathering Saturday in the Hanita Forest with missiles and artillery.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since Tel Aviv launched a military offensive against the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The clashes and exchange of fire are said to be the deadliest since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

















