Iraq stops air navigation, closes its airspace

Iraq closed its airspace Saturday as Iran launched waves of drones toward Israel, according to an official.

"The Iraqi airspace has been closed, and the air traffic has stopped," said Transport Minister Razzaq al-Saadawi.

Al-Saadawi, however, did not provide details about how long the closure will be in place.

Iranian state media confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "launched extensive drone strikes against targets in occupied territories," in reference to Israel.

The Israeli army also confirmed that Iran launched dozens of drones towards Israel amid escalating tensions between the two rivals following last week's attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.