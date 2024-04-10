314 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip on first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday: High-ranking source

Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip queue outside the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on March 23, 2024. (File Photo)

At least "314 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip" Wednesday through the Rafah border crossing on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the Al-Qahera News channel in Egypt quoted a high-ranking source.

The holiday marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The head of the Egyptian Information Service, Diaa Rashwan said Sunday that Egypt decided to increase the number of humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza via the crossing to 300 daily, without specifying if all the aid is Egyptian or from other countries and sources. It also did not specify the number of trucks currently entering Gaza via Rafah.

Israel has waged a military offensive against Gaza, killing nearly 33,500 victims, since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which killed less than 1,200. It has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which has urged Israel to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.

















