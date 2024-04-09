Türkiye restricts export of some products to Israel

From the Ministry of Trade, in a statement titled "Export Restrictions to Israel," it was announced that since October 7, 2023, Israel has been conducting indiscriminate massacres targeting innocent Palestinian people and civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip for over six months.

The statement noted that the number of Palestinians killed in these massacres, regardless of discrimination, has reached 33 thousand, with over hundreds of thousands injured, the vast majority of whom are women and children.

The statement expressed that Gaza Strip has been devastated, facing massive destruction, and stated, "The Palestinian people struggling to survive in the Gaza Strip are fighting hunger and all kinds of deprivation in an unprecedented manner in our age, and Israel prevents them from accessing basic food items, medical aid, and supplies. Deaths from hunger are increasing, and infectious diseases are spreading."

The statement included the following:

"Since October 7, 2023, Türkiye has conducted extensive political and diplomatic efforts both domestically and internationally, within the Islamic world, to achieve a ceasefire, prevent humanitarian losses and physical destruction, and seek permanent ceasefire and diplomatic solutions dominant and for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Türkiye rushed to aid Gaza and its people after Israel's attacks began, delivering tens of thousands of tons of aid, including food, health, medical assistance, and evacuation of thousands of patients, by ships and planes, and has become one of the leading countries in this field globally."

"Decisions of the International Court of Justice are legally binding"

Additionally, the statement highlighted that Israel continues to blatantly violate international law, disregarding numerous calls from the international community for political and legal ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid.

The statement recorded:

"Israel has unfortunately not implemented any of the decisions taken in this regard by the United Nations Security Council, the UN General Assembly, the UN Human Rights Council, and the International Court of Justice in The Hague regarding the allegations of Israel's violation of the genocide convention.

In this context, the obligations of Israel to come to a ceasefire very clearly, and in full cooperation with the UN, allowing uninterrupted provision of all basic humanitarian aid, including medical supplies and health services needed by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, have been established by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council numbers 2728, 2720, and 2712, the resolutions of the UN General Assembly numbers ES-10/21 and ES-10/22, the resolution number A/HRC55/L.30 of the UN Human Rights Council, and the provisional measures taken by the International Court of Justice in The Hague on January 26 and March 28, 2024, within the framework of the case filed against Israel for the alleged violation of the genocide convention."

The statement emphasized that the decisions of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice are legally binding, and Türkiye has repeatedly declared that it will follow up on the implementation of all these decisions.

"No sale of any product that could be used for military purposes has been allowed"

In this regard, the statement mentioned that Türkiye has decided to restrict the export of some product groups to Israel as of April 9, 2024, in the first stage, stating:

"This decision will remain in effect until Israel declares an immediate ceasefire in accordance with its obligations under international law and allows sufficient and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. Essentially, no product or service that could be used for military purposes has been or will be allowed to be sold by our country to Israel.

In view of the dire situation in the Gaza Strip, our call to all members of the international community is to fulfill their responsibilities to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligations under international law.

The Republic of Türkiye and its people will continue to stand by and support Palestine and its people, as we have done so far."

Prohibited Product Groups:

- Aluminum Profiles

- Aluminum Wires

- Paints

- Copper Profiles, Bars, and Wires

- Concrete Mixers

- Steel Pipes and Fittings

- Steel Filmmaking

- Steel Doors and Depots

- Steel Bridge Beams

- Steel Towers

- Steel Profiles

- Cement

- Blocks and Slabs for Construction from Cement, Concrete, or Artificial Stone

- All Construction Materials Made of Iron and Steel

- Iron-Steel Wires

- Excavators

- Electrical Cables

- Electrical Panels

- Tiles

- Fiber Optic Cables and Electric Conductors

- Forklifts

- Granite

- Ropes and Cables

- Hardware Products

- Hydraulic Oils

- Construction Irons

- Construction Machinery

- Construction Insulation Materials

- Glasses Used in Construction

- Chemical Compounds

- Lime

- Clinker

- Buckets, Shovels, Shovels, Tongs, and Hooks

- Sulfur

- Mineral Oils

- Roller Chains

- Marble

- Metal Processing Machinery

- Chemicals Used in Metal Processing

- Mineral Fertilizers

- Motor Oils

- Pallets

- Plastic Pipes

- Sandwich Panels

- Ceramics

- Solvent Paints

- Wire Drawing Machines

- Sawing Machines

- Bricks

- Aviation Gasoline and Jet Fuel

- Varnishes

- Cranes

- Adhesives and Glues

- Flat Steel Products