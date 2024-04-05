NATO and EU condemn new Georgian plans for 'foreign agents' law

The European Union and NATO on Thursday condemned the decision by NATO partner country Georgia to reintroduce legislation aimed at curbing foreign-funded non-governmental organizations after a similar attempt failed last year in the face of mass protests.



The controversial bill, similar to legislation in force in Russia, would require organizations receiving foreign funding to register as "foreign agents."



"I oppose any attempt by the Georgian government to reintroduce the draft legislation on foreign agents or foreign influence," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in response to a question following meetings of foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday.



Stoltenberg said the plans would "contradict the whole effort of strengthening the democratic institutions in Georgia."



He added that "Georgia should work on reforms to move closer to NATO and to move closer to the European Union."



The bill proposal was officially withdrawn in March 2023 following mass protests. Opposers argue that adoption of the law would undermine Georgia's democracy and dim the country's chances of joining the European Union, which has criticized the law.



The ruling Georgian Dream party on Wednesday announced its intention to resubmit the draft in parliament.



"The Georgian people have... made it clear that they want a democratic prosperous future within the European and Euro-Atlantic family," Stoltenberg said. "So any law that introduced this idea of foreign agent... will undermine the whole idea of making Georgia a stronger democratic society."



Earlier, a spokesperson for top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said the bloc "regrets that it is once again being considered despite strong public and international reactions in March 2023."



The statement also stressed that the European Council granted Georgia candidate status on the understanding that Tbilisi would take steps including ensuring that civil society can operate freely and fighting "disinformation against the EU and its values."



"We encourage the political leaders in Georgia to adopt and implement reforms that are in line with the stated objective of joining the European Union, as supported by a large majority of Georgia's citizens," the statement continued.







