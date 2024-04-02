U.S. lawmakers slam Israeli strike that killed 7 aid workers in Gaza

The body of a woman from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) who was killed in a missile strike on a convoy, lies at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, late 01 April 2024. (IHA Photo)

Several U.S. lawmakers took to X on Tuesday to criticize the Israeli killing of the seven aid workers from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in the Gaza Strip.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders said seven "brave" aid workers were killed by an Israeli airstrike Monday while trying to feed starving people in Gaza.

"(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu called it an accident. Israel has killed more than 200 aid workers in 6 months. That's not an accident. No more aid for Netanyahu's war machine," Sanders wrote.

The U.S.-based charity confirmed earlier that seven of its humanitarian aid workers were killed in the strike in Gaza. They were nationals of Australia, Poland, the UK and Palestine, as well as a U.S.-Canada dual citizen.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces "unintentionally hit innocent people" in a "tragic incident."

Sen. Peter Welch said less than two weeks ago WCK founder Jose Andres briefed him and other senators on the "daunting challenges" the charity is facing in Gaza.

"The Israeli missile attack that killed seven WCK aid workers is more tragic evidence that the way the Netanyahu government is conducting this war is terribly wrong," said Welch.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen said the workers were trying to feed starving people.

"The challenge of getting assistance into Gaza is already overwhelming — aid workers from @WCKitchen @UN & others shouldn't face death when distributing it. ENOUGH! My heart goes out to @chefjoseandres and the @WCKitchen team," according to Van Hollen.

Andres said he is "heartbroken and grieving" for the families and friends of WCK members, and demanded Israel stop the "indiscriminate killing" and "stop restricting humanitarian aid, killing civilians and aid workers, and using food as a weapon."

'INDISCRIMINATE KILLING'



Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the "latest horror inflicted" by Netanyahu's airstrikes on Gaza killed "brave souls" at WCK.

"Another strike also killed at least 15 Palestinians in Rafah, inclu 5 children. We must stop U.S. military aid used for indiscriminate killing," said Jayapal.

Congressman Jamaal Bowman sent strength to the loved ones of those killed, saying: "Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be the target of military attacks."

Separately, Congressman Jamie Raskin said he was "devastated and shocked" by the killing of the aid workers.

"The Israeli Defense Forces has said it will investigate how this catastrophe happened. The world, including the United States of America, waits for a complete accounting and explanation," said Raskin.

The continuing "intolerable loss" of thousands of innocent civilian lives in Gaza means that the Netanyahu government is "forfeiting and squandering every day its moral standing and the support of the world which existed after the October 7 atrocities perpetrated by Hamas," he added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed less than 1,200 people.

More than 32,800 Palestinians have since been killed and 75,300 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which on Thursday asked Tel Aviv to do more to prevent famine in Gaza.