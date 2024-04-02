U.S.' Blinken discusses new Palestinian cabinet with President Abbas

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed new cabinet of Palestinian Authority (PA) with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over the phone on Monday, said State Department.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated that the United States looks forward to working with the new PA cabinet to promote peace, security, and prosperity and urged the implementation of necessary reforms," spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

During the call, Blinken emphasized that a revitalized Palestinian Authority is essential to delivering results for the Palestinian people in both the West Bank and Gaza, said Miller.

"The Secretary stressed that the United States continues its urgent work of advancing a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal, which would also facilitate a surge of crucial humanitarian assistance into Gaza and create a pathway to a more enduring peace," said the statement.

"The Secretary also underscored the U.S. commitment to the realization of the creation of an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel," it added.

Abbas approved the new government last week, led by Mohammad Mustafa, making it the 19th in Palestine's history.

The new government has 23 ministers under the leadership of Mustafa, who retained his position as foreign minister. The government will take the constitutional oath before Abbas next Sunday, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.