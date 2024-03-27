Israeli deputy: Ramadan is the best time to kill Palestinians

In Israel, far-right Jewish Power Party member Almog Cohen spoke on the country's Channel 14 television about Israel's attacks on Gaza.



When asked about the U.S. administration's stance on a possible ground attack on Rafah, where Palestinians seek refuge, Cohen replied, "The decision regarding a ground attack on Rafah belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."



Cohen argued that a ground attack on Rafah, where approximately 1.5 million Palestinians seek refuge, is necessary, stating, "Should we enter Rafah on foot? Should it be while they are fasting, tired, weak? Yes (a ground attack on Rafah should happen)."



"Ramadan is the best time to kill them (Palestinians). They are tired and weak. I do not pity them, I pity my brothers (Israeli hostages). I call on the Prime Minister (Netanyahu) to enter Rafah on foot and kill them." Cohen said.





















