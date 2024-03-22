U.S. conducts humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted an airdrop of humanitarian assistance into northern Gaza Thursday to provide relief to civilians affected by the ongoing war.

"The joint operation included two C-17 US Air Force aircraft and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of US humanitarian assistance supplies," CENTCOM said on X.

The C-17s dropped over 50,600 U.S. meal equivalents into northern Gaza, it added.

"During today's mission, of the 80 bundles delivered, the parachutes on five aid bundles did not deploy after they were released from the aircraft.

"These five bundles landed in a non-populated area and caused no damage. US Central Command continues to monitor the situation," it said.

The Department of Defense (DOD) airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering, it said.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries."

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

Nearly 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,200 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war, now in its 167th day, has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.