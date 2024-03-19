'We need urgent action now to avoid famine in Gaza,' says UK foreign minister

British Foreign Minister David Cameron on Monday expressed "grave concern" over the findings from an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report on the risk of famine in Gaza.

Stressing the urgency of the situation, Cameron called for immediate action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

"The findings from IPC's report on famine risk in Gaza are of grave concern, and I will carefully review their analysis," he said. "It's clear the status quo is unsustainable. We need urgent action now to avoid a famine."

The latest report by the IPC, prepared by UN-linked organizations, said that 70% of the population in northern Gaza is facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

The report said the northern areas of Gaza and its associated districts have been classified under IPC Phase 5, indicating famine with supporting evidence.

This classification implies that approximately 70% of the population residing in northern Gaza, or roughly 210,000 people, is facing catastrophic levels of hunger.

After an Oct. 7 cross-border raid by Hamas that killed some 1,200 people, more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and over 73,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.