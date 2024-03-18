UAE, Qatar call for speeding up entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar on Sunday called for expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and an immediate cease-fire.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with his UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the capital Doha, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

During the meeting, they emphasized that the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza should be accelerated without any obstacles.

According to the UAE's official WAM news agency, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and developments in the Middle East, especially the situation in the Gaza Strip.

They reviewed efforts to reach a sustainable cease-fire amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

There is a serious need to intensify regional and international efforts to provide adequate humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, they said.

Al Nahyan said a cease-fire, protecting the lives of all civilians and shoring up humanitarian intervention are an "urgent priority."

He emphasized that all efforts should be combined to make this a success.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







