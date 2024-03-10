Iran, Qatar foreign ministers discuss developments in Gaza

The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar discussed Saturday the "latest developments" in the besieged Gaza Strip, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also discussed "initiatives proposed to stop the genocide and humanitarian blockade," it said in a statement.

The two sides "emphasized stepping up efforts and political measures" to address the issues.

The death toll in the enclave from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 stands around 31,000, including 14,000 children. Thousands more are feared to be under the rubble.

Qatar, along with Egypt and the United States has been engaged in intense diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to broker a truce in which The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, would release Israeli captives in exchange for a cessation of Israeli attacks on the Palestinian territory.

The foreign ministers also discussed the latest status of relations between Tehran and Doha, the statement noted.

They emphasized the continuation of the process of enhancing relations and implementation of agreements reached between the heads of the two countries.

The call came one week after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamid Al Thani, decried the "passivity and inaction" of some Arab-Muslim countries toward Israeli crimes in Gaza.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 7th summit of heads of state of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Algiers.