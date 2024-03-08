UN urges parties to 'do everything possible' to avoid escalation of tension at Blue Line

UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix on Friday urged all parties concerned to "do everything possible" to avoid rising tensions at Blue Line, which delineates the border between Lebanon and Israel that is set out by the UN.

Speaking at a UN briefing, Lacroix emphasized the need for "de-escalation, cessation of hostilities across the Blue Line" and expressed concern that if attacks persist, there is a worrying risk of rising tension.

He warned that any escalation at the border could lead to large amount of civilian casualty. Lacroix said "the goal is to do everything possible to bring about not only de-escalation, but cessation of hostilities."

He further noted that there are diplomatic efforts to avoiding such escalation and said the UN is "supportive" of them.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

An exchange of cross-border fire has recently been taking place between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.