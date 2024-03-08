8,900 women killed in Gaza Strip since Oct. 7

At least 8,900 Palestinian women have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the Israeli war on the enclave erupted on Oct. 7, 2023, the Gaza media office said Friday.

In a statement marking International Women's Day, the office highlighted the Israeli ongoing "humiliation" against surviving women.

"This globally celebrated day occurs amid Israeli forces' cold-blooded killings of Palestinian women in its genocidal war, with the world observing without action," the statement added.

The statement also noted that since the outbreak of the Israeli war on the besieged enclave, "over 23,000 women were injured, 2,100 missing, and over half a million displaced."

About 60,000 pregnant women endure severe medical conditions, lacking basic medical care, with hundreds losing children due to Israeli bombings, the statement explained.

More than 30,700 Palestinians have been killed and over 72,000 others injured in Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Palestinian groups estimate that thousands of Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the seaside enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







