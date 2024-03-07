Hezbollah says it killed Israeli soldiers when group targeted Metula settlement

Hezbollah said Thursday that it killed Israeli soldiers and injured others when the group targeted positions in a settlement near the southern border of Lebanon.

The Lebanese group said its fighters targeted "the positions of enemy soldiers in the Metula settlement, hitting them directly and causing casualties," without specifying the number killed or injured.

The group indicated that the attack was "in response to the Zionist attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the latest of which targeted the town of Aitaroun."

Hezbollah also announced that it targeted the "Israeli Radar site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon with missile weapons, causing a direct hit."

There has been no comment from Israel regarding the claims.

The Lebanese national news agency reported Thursday that "Israeli warplanes carried out a missile attack targeting the town of Aitaroun, and another airstrike targeted the town of Ayta ash Shab."

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed more than 30,800 victims following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

At least 300 people are estimated to have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since the clashes erupted in October.

Nearly 20 Israelis have been killed, according to Israeli figures.







