Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in West Bank raid

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli soldiers conducted a raid on the town of Kafr Ni'ma, west of Ramallah, in the West Bank.

During the raid, 16-year-old Muhammed Murad ad-Diq was fatally shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

Israeli forces also carried out raids in the cities of Qalqilya and Hebron, as well as the town of Azzun.

In Azzun near Qalqilya city of the West Bank, the Israeli forces, conducting raids for the sixth consecutive day, arrested one Palestinian and caused damage to property in residents' homes.

In Qalqilya, the Israeli soldiers raided the house of a released Palestinian detainee, arrested one person, and clashed with Palestinians resisting the raid.

In Hebron, the forces raided the towns of Bani Naim, Yatta, and Tarqumiya, as well as the village of As-Samu, forcibly entered houses, damaged property, and detained several people.

The military also raided the towns of Sanur and Jaba in Jenin, seizing a printing press in Sanur and engaging in clashes with Palestinians in Jaba.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

At least 30,228 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed and 71,377 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.