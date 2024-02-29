U.S., Israel defense ministers discuss need for aid in Gaza

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (R) and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant (L) hold a meeting in Tel Aviv, Israel on December 18, 2023. (AA File Photo)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant discussed over phone the situation in the Gaza Strip, including the release of hostages and delivery of aid, the Pentagon said.

According to a Wednesday statement by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, Austin asked for Gallant's assessment of negotiations for the release of hostages held by Hamas, and they also discussed the "urgent need" for more humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians, and the need to "facilitate new routes for aid into northern Gaza."

"Secretary Austin and Minister Gallant agreed on the need to pass President Biden's bipartisan National Security Supplemental," the statement added.

The $95 billion national security supplemental request includes funding for Ukraine, as well as Israel and Taiwan.

U.S. President Joe Biden and the Senate are urging the Republican-controlled House to pass the aid package, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has resisted calls for a vote, calling for more border security measures.

Israel has killed more than 30,000 people in the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 offensive by Palestinian group Hamas. About 1,200 people were killed in the initial attacks, and 240 taken hostage, half of whom were released in a brief November truce.

The military campaign has turned Gaza to ruins, and caused mass displacement and suffering. Despite international outcry, Israel says it will launch a ground invasion into the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip if a deal is not reached by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Biden said he hopes to have a cease-fire by early next week as negotiations to halt hostilities and secure the release of captives appear to gather pace.











