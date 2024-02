‘Suspicious object’ found near U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv: Israeli police

Israeli police closed the vicinity of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv on Thursday after a "suspicious object" was found nearby.

A police statement said the object was found attached to a car parked near the U.S. Embassy on Yarkon Street in Tel Aviv.

Police launched an investigation to determine the nature of the object.

According to the police, criminal motives could be behind the incident.

There was no comment yet from the U.S. Embassy on the report.