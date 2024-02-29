Israeli forces raid Jenin refugee camp in West Bank amid clashes

Israeli forces staged a military raid into the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, according to witnesses.

Sounds of gunfire were heard amid clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the camp, eyewitnesses said.

The raid came amid growing tensions across the occupied West Bank as Israel continued its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 30,000 people dead since Oct. 7.

At least 411 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,600 others injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.