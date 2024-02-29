Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 surpasses 30,000

A man holds the shrouded body of a child killed during Israeli bombardment, outside Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza on February 28, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least 30,035 Palestinians have been killed and 70,457 others injured in Israel's offensive on the Gaza Strip, now in its 146th day, the Health Ministry in the enclave said Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said at least 81 people were killed and 132 others injured in Israeli attacks in the war-battered enclave since Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, children, women, and elderly people accounted for the majority of the victims in Gaza, with many of the victims still trapped under the rubble.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border incursion, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















