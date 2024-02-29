2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in West Bank

Two Palestinians died from Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry.

A 59-year-old man succumbed to injuries he sustained from Israeli fire in Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm in the northern West Bank five months ago, the ministry said in a statement.

Another Palestinian was killed when Israeli forces raided the town of Beit Furik east of Nablus, the official news agency Wafa reported.

A young man was shot in the abdomen during the Israeli raid and was later pronounced dead, the broadcaster said.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 412 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,600 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















