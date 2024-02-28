Israel detains 35 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank, bringing total arrests since Oct. 7 to 7,305

The Israeli army on Wednesday detained at least 35 more Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

According to a joint statement by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since Oct. 7 to 7,305.

The arrests mainly took place in the cities of Jenin, Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron, and East Jerusalem.

They included some workers from Gaza, who were arrested in Nablus city, the statement added.

During the Israeli arrest campaigns, the Israeli forces beat and abused Palestinians and damaged their homes and properties, the statement also said.

According to figures by the two rights groups, the total number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails exceeds 9,000, including 3,484 held under administrative detention with no trial or charge, 200 children, and 70 women.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Nearly 410 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by the Israeli forces and settlers since Oct. 7, in addition to over 4,600 others injured.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





