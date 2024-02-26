UN 'must' speak out louder to demand immediate cease-fire in Gaza, opening of aid corridors: General Assembly president

The UN General Assembly president said on Monday that the United Nations "must" speak out louder to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the opening of corridors for urgently needed assistance.

"In the name of humanity, we the United Nations must vehemently use our commanding platforms to speak up and to speak out-louder-in our demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and for the opening of corridors to render urgently needed assistance and care to the 1.5 million displaced and unhoused Palestinians," Dennis Francis said during his remarks to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Francis also implored to donors to uphold and sustain their contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to discharge its mandated responsibilities to the Palestinians.

"Even in the midst of the current extraordinary challenges, UNRWA has been and continues to be an indispensable lifeline of support to the Palestinians," he added.