UN 'must' speak out louder to demand immediate cease-fire in Gaza, opening of aid corridors: General Assembly president

"In the name of humanity, we the United Nations must vehemently use our commanding platforms to speak up and to speak out-louder-in our demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and for the opening of corridors to render urgently needed assistance and care to the 1.5 million displaced and unhoused Palestinians," UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said on Monday during his remarks to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Published February 26,2024
The UN General Assembly emergency session held on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 26, 2023 in New York, USA. (AA File Photo)

The UN General Assembly president said on Monday that the United Nations "must" speak out louder to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the opening of corridors for urgently needed assistance.

"In the name of humanity, we the United Nations must vehemently use our commanding platforms to speak up and to speak out-louder-in our demand for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and for the opening of corridors to render urgently needed assistance and care to the 1.5 million displaced and unhoused Palestinians," Dennis Francis said during his remarks to the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Francis also implored to donors to uphold and sustain their contributions to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to discharge its mandated responsibilities to the Palestinians.

"Even in the midst of the current extraordinary challenges, UNRWA has been and continues to be an indispensable lifeline of support to the Palestinians," he added.