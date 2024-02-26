UK, US PM hails Sweden gets green light for NATO

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday hailed a "historic day" for NATO after Hungary approved Sweden's bid to join the defence alliance.

"A historic day for our alliance. Sweden, we are looking forward to welcoming you to NATO very soon," Sunak wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Sweden's accession to NATO will advance the security of the United States and the security of the alliance as a whole, U.S. ambassador to Budapest David Pressman said after leaving parliament which approved the Swedish bid on Monday.

Pressman said the ratification was "of strategic significance" also for Hungary.





