Türkiye calls for immediate cease-fire, unhindered flow of aid to Gaza at top UN court

The unfolding situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is "extraordinary" and "extremely dangerous," Türkiye's delegation to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said on Monday, calling for an immediate cease-fire and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yıldız presented Türkiye's oral statements in advisory proceedings on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and an unhindered flow of aid to Palestinians as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

"It is alarming to see reports regarding plans by the Israeli government to limit prayers of Muslims at Haram al Sharif during Ramadan," he said during public hearings in The Hague, adding that the "provocative rhetoric" by certain Israeli ministers is also "worrisome."

Expressing Ankara's position regarding the situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, Yıldız said Türkiye is "deeply concerned" with unilateral policies and practices of Israel, which "violates the status quo in Haram al Sharif."

He also noted that the situation unfolding since Oct. 7 "once again proves" that there can be no peace in the region without addressing the root cause of the Gaza conflict.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed over 29,000 people and injured over 69,000 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.