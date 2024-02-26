Israeli army arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank fresh raids

Israeli forces detained 30 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in the occupied West Bank on late Sunday and early Monday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

Children and two women were among those detained in the raids in the cities of Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, Jericho, Ramallah and Jerusalem, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a joint statement.

"The detentions were marked by acts of sabotage and destruction of citizens' homes, in addition to severe beatings of detainees and their families, and the confiscation of money," the statement said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army.

According to prisoners' affairs groups, at least 7,255 Palestinians have been detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank since Oct. 7.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 people.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice over its deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has left more than 29,780 people dead.

In an interim ruling in January, the Hague-based court ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.























