Top Yemeni military official found dead in Egyptian capital of Cairo

A senior Yemeni military official was found dead in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, the Yemeni Embassy confirmed on Sunday.

A statement by the embassy said Maj. Gen. Hassan bin Jalal al-Obaidi was found murdered in his apartment.

The embassy said it is following up investigations with Egyptian security authorities into the killing.

According to Yemeni media outlets, Obaidi's body was found with his hands and his legs tied and with marks of beating to his head and neck.

There was no comment yet from Egyptian authorities on the report.








