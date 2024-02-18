Israel using Gaza to test weapons powered by AI software in its air, naval systems

Israeli forces used sophisticated weapons supported by artificial intelligence (AI) to maximize casualties while maintaining target accuracy in their onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

In its recent attacks, Israel used Gaza to test weapons powered by AI software in its air and naval systems, as well as smart munitions.

An Anadolu correspondent compiled information on the sea and air force weapons and munitions that Israel has used and tested in the Gaza combat zone for the first time since Oct. 7.

Israel has been developing AI systems in its weaponry since 2021.

The 8200th unit of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad created AI target systems such as "Alchemist," "Depth of Wisdom," "The Gospel," and "Fire Factory."

Israel bombed 15,000 targets in the first 35 days of the ongoing attacks on Gaza, compared to only 6,000 targets during the 51-day attacks in 2014.

Experts agree that the horrendous civilian casualties in the recent Gaza attacks are largely caused by the use of AI-supported weapons.

The Israeli Air Force has added 39 advanced American F-35 fighter jets to its inventory.

The version produced for Israel is known as the F-35I "Adir," and 75 are planned to be acquired starting in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force used unguided aircraft-dropped bombs, also known as free-fall bombs, guided by Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM).

This was the first attack in which the system was tested globally.

In the recent attacks on Gaza, Israel dropped hundreds of 2000-pound GBU-31 "Bunker Buster" bombs, the highest number since the Vietnam War.

In Sept. 2023, the Israeli Air Force received the "Nitzotz (Spark) drone" developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and its subsidiary, Aeronautics.

On Oct. 30, Israel requested 200 units of the "Switchblade 600" mobile munitions system from the American company AeroVironment for use as a "suicide drone."

Meanwhile, the Hermes 900 drone, co-developed by India's first private drone company, Adani Defence and Aerospace, and Israeli company Elbit Advanced Systems, was used for the first time in Gaza.

One of Israel's new technologies is the "Arrow 3" missile defense system, which is a component of the "Arrow" weapon system.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack. The ensuing Israeli attacks have killed nearly 29,000 and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while less than 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.