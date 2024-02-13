Palestinian killed by Israeli fire in northern West Bank

A Palestinian young man was killed early Tuesday by the Israeli army during its raid to the city of Qalqilya in the northern West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted local sources as saying that the Israeli forces raided Qalqilya and opened fire on Mohammad Sharif Selmi while he was in his car, resulting in his death.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said 20-year-old Mohammad received several Israeli shots on his head, chest, and shoulders.

The education department in Qalqilya decided to turn the education process into an online platform due to the field situation in the city.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army cordoned off a Palestinian home in the town of Sir, near Jenin city, demanding those inside to surrender themselves.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army shelled the home with shoulder-launched missiles, causing severe damage to the home.

The Israeli army arrested at least four Palestinians from the home, but no injuries were reported from the Israeli attack.

Mohammad's death brings the death toll of Palestinians from the Israeli army in the West Bank since Oct. 7 to at least 392 in addition to over 4,440 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, killing at least 28,340 people and injuring 67,984 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which said in an interim ruling that South Africa's claims in a case filed in December were plausible.

In its January ruling, the court ordered provisional measures for the Israeli government to desist from genocidal acts, and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.