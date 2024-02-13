PALESTINE CALLS FOR PRESSURE TO STOP ISRAELS INTENDED INVASION OF RAFAH

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has urged for pressure on the Israeli government to stop its intended invasion against the Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Shtayyeh made the statement on Monday during his meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte in Ramallah, central the West Bank, according to a statement by his office.

He stressed the necessity to stop the Israeli invasion of the tiny city that is currently home to an estimated 1.4 million people living in extreme humanitarian conditions.

The Palestinian premier also urged for increasing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, stressing that what enters Gaza does not exceed 8% of the actual need for humanitarian aid.

Shtayyeh affirmed that the next day of the war must be a political solution to all Palestinian territories by ending the Israeli occupation and recognition of the Palestinian state on the 1967 lands.

The Israeli army on Sunday approved a plan for a ground offensive in Rafah.

Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah as Israel pounded the rest of the enclave since Oct. 7.

The ensuing Israeli bombardments have killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which said in an interim ruling that South Africa's claims in a case filed in December were plausible.

In its January ruling, the court ordered provisional measures for the Israeli government to desist from genocidal acts, and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.