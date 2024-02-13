Israeli drone crashes in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone crashed in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the military confirmed.

Israeli Army Radio said the crash was caused by a technical malfunction.

An investigation was launched into the incident.

Lebanese group Hezbollah earlier said Tuesday that it had seized a Skylark drone "in good operational condition.''

In another development, the Israeli army said it carried out airstrikes against several Hezbollah military sites in southern Lebanon.

No information was yet available about casualties or damage.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 Israelis. The Israeli army has since killed nearly 28,500 people and injured two times as many.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.





















