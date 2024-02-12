Israeli attacks kills over 100 in displaced-crowded Rafah southern Gaza

More than 100 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported early Monday.

The area sits on Gaza's border with Egypt, where Israel forced civilians to evacuate to, claiming it was a safe zone.

The Israeli army on Sunday approved a plan for a ground offensive in Rafah.

Palestinians have sought refuge in Rafah as Israel pounded the rest of the enclave since Oct. 7.

The ensuing Israeli bombardments have killed more than 28,000 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities.















