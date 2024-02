Israel says 2 Israelis hostages held in Rafah "rescued during an overnight mission."

The Israeli military said Monday in a post on X that two Israelis being held by the Palestinian group Hamas in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip "were rescued during an overnight mission."

"During a joint operation between the IDF, ISA and Israel Police, two Israeli hostages from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak were rescued: Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70)," it said.

"They are both in good medical condition and were transferred for further medical examination in Israel," it added.