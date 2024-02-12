Hamas says it killed 10 Israeli soldiers in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Palestinian resistance group Hamas claimed Monday to have killed 10 Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

The group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said the soldiers were killed at point-blank range by its fighters in Abasan Al-Kabira area in eastern Khan Younis.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the claim.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack, killing at least 28,340 people and injuring 67,984 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.