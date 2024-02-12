2 Israeli commandos killed in southern Gaza Strip clashes

The Israeli army said on Monday two of its commandos were killed and three others seriously injured in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

With the latest deaths, the number of Israeli troops killed since the war started on Oct. 7 has increased to 566, including 229 since the start of the ground operation later in the month.

Israel has killed more than 28,000 people in the Gaza Strip since last year's Hamas incursion, which killed 1,200 Israelis, according to officials. The military campaign has also led to large-scale destruction, displacement and conditions for a famine.

In late 2023 South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The UN court, in its interim ruling in January, ruled that South Africa's claims are plausible. It ordered provisional measures for Israel's government to desist from genocidal acts, and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.