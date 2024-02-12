164 Palestinians killed in Gaza in last 24 hours, taking death toll to 28,340

At least 164 more Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said on Monday.

"The Israeli occupation committed 19 massacres against families, leaving 164 martyrs and 200 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them."

Disregarding the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice to prevent genocidal acts, Israel continues its offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas.

The death toll in the attacks has reached 28,340, along with 67,984 others wounded. The military campaign has also led to massive displacement, destruction and shortages of food, water and shelter.

Tel Aviv says the initial Hamas attacks killed 1,200 people.

Despite international outcry, Israel plans a ground invasion of Rafah, the southern city where more than 1 million of Gaza's 2.3 million people have found some kind of shelter.