U.S. carries out 'self-defense strikes' against Houthis in Yemen

The U.S. on Saturday carried out "self-defense strikes" against Houthi targets in Yemen, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Sunday.

"On Feb. 10, between 4-5 p.m., (Sanaa time) (1300-1400GMT), U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned surface vessels (USV) and three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) north of Al Hudaydah, Yemen, that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea," CENTCOM said on X.

The CENTCOM said it determined the targets presented an "imminent threat" to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

"These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it added.

Yemen's Houthi group has targeted vessels in the southern Red Sea, warning that it will attack all Israeli-bound ships. It said the attacks are meant to support Palestinians as they face Israel's "aggression and siege" in Gaza.

The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recently announced the creation of a multinational mission-Operation Prosperity Guardian-to counter the Houthi attacks.