US preparing to sanction Israeli soldiers in occupied Palestine

The US is reportedly preparing to impose sanctions on Israeli soldiers serving in the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli state television channel, KAN.

It said the US has repeatedly warned Israel about settler violence against Palestinians but the response from Tel Aviv has not been satisfactory.

The report noted that if Israel does not respond to US questions and demands regarding settler violence in the West Bank within 60 days, the US will impose sanctions on members of the army, including soldiers and commanders.

It also reported that Israel is taking the Biden administration's threats seriously and is preparing for the possibility of sanctions being expanded to include army officials, members of parliament and ministers.

The US State Department announced Feb. 1 that four extremist Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank had been added to the sanctions list for "engaging in acts of violence" and "killing Palestinians."







