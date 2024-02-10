Israeli soldier videos from Gaza could breach international law, experts say

BBC Verify conducted an examination of numerous videos openly shared by Israeli soldiers in Gaza since November 2023, confirming eight instances showing detainees.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledges terminating the service of one reservist identified in the footage, asserting that such actions do not align with its principles.

Dr. Mark Ellis, a prominent UN advisor on international criminal tribunals, suggests that the footage depicting Israeli soldiers may breach established rules regarding the treatment of prisoners of war.

Most of the videos reviewed depict combat scenes and soldiers inspecting vacated homes.

However, legal experts identify eight videos showing the mistreatment of Palestinian detainees, all posted by identifiable serving soldiers.

One account was uncovered by analyzing an image of a Palestinian detainee widely circulated online.

The account belonged to Israeli soldier Yossi Gamzoo Letova, who uploaded multiple videos from Gaza, including footage of the Granite Battalion 932, part of the IDF's Nahal Brigade.

In a video dated December 24, 2023, a Palestinian detainee is depicted stripped, bleeding, and bound while being interrogated at Gaza College.

Later in the same video, the detainee is seen being paraded barefoot through Gaza's streets.

The IDF responded, stating that the photo was taken during a field questioning session and that the suspect was unharmed.

They note that a reservist photographed and published the picture against IDF orders and values, leading to the termination of his reserve service.







