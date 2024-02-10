Israel arrests several Red Crescent staff at Al-Amal Hospital in Gaza Strip

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said Friday the Israeli army stormed the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and arrested medical staff and people who were injured.

"The occupation forces arrested eight of our staff members in Al-Amal Hospital including four doctors, along with arresting four injured and five people of the injured companions," PRCS said in a statement.

It added that Israeli forces humiliated, interrogated and beat all the teams in the hospital, and denied them food and access to toilets.

PRCS accused the army of stealing money from the hospital and people inside, including medical staff.

It said the army confiscated laptops and the radio system (VHF), the only means of communication amid a telecommunications blackout in Khan Younis for about a month.

Early Friday, PRCS reported a "complete loss of communication" with its teams in the Al-Amal Hospital, voicing deep worry about "the safety of our teams inside Al-Amal Hospital, as well as the wounded and patients."

The Israeli army's attacks on the hospital entered its 19th day, PRCS added.

Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 27,947 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,459 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv said killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.







