2 killed, 5 injured in Gaza’s Nasser Hospital: Doctors Without Borders

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) on Saturday said that at least two people were killed and five others injured in the Nasser Hospital in the Gaza Strip over the last two days.

"In the past 48 hours, MSF staff report shots fired at people inside Nasser Hospital. Two people were killed, five others injured, including one nurse who was severely wounded," it said on X.

It noted that the medical staff of the hospital are afraid to move within and around the hospital due to the fear of being shot.

It said that Israeli forces are continuing operations in the immediate vicinity of Nasser Hospital, adding: "We are worried for the lives of MSF colleagues, medical staff and patients at Nasser Hospital."

"Medical facilities, their surroundings and staff should always be protected, and access to hospitals unhindered," it emphasized.

The Israeli army has slapped a siege around the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis city since Jan. 22 as part of its military offensive in the area.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7 that has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians following a surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. Nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the initial attack.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while much of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Last month, the International Court of Justice issued an interim order demanding that Israel stops obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation in the enclave following a lawsuit by South Africa, accusing Tel Aviv of committing genocide.