Israeli army kills Palestinian teen, injures 3 others near Nablus in West Bank

A teenager was killed, and three others were injured on Friday when the Israeli army opened fire on Palestinians while confronting them near Nablus city, in the northern occupied West Bank.



In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry identified the slain Palestinian as 17-year-old Muath Ashraf Bani Shamsa, who was critically injured by Israeli soldiers' fire in the town of Beita, southern Nablus city.

Separately, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its medical teams treated four injured who sustained bullet wounds caused by the Israeli army in Beita, including Muath, who was later pronounced dead in hospital.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the teen's death or the reason for its incursion and firing on civilians.

The teen's death brings the death toll of Palestinians from the Israeli army in the West Bank as of Oct. 7 to 388 in addition to over 4,440 others injured.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.







