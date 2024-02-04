Radical Jews spit onto chief priest in Jerusalem during racist attack

In occupied East Jerusalem, fanatical Jews insulted Chief Priest Nikodemus Schnabel by spitting at him.

Footage circulating on social media shows Chief Priest Schnabel, affiliated with the Benedictine Order of the Catholic Church in occupied East Jerusalem, being subjected to insults by two fanatic Jewish youths.



Schnabel confirmed through his X social media account that the footage depicting insults towards him is accurate and that the incident occurred yesterday around 4:00 p.m.







According to Haaretz newspaper, Israeli police arrested two fanatic Jewish youths, one of whom is said to be 17 years old, on charges of spitting at Schnabel.



The fanatic Jews who were interrogated were placed under house arrest.



German Ambassador to Tel Aviv, Steffen Seibert, described the behavior of the fanatic Jewish youths as "appalling" in a post on his X social media account, stating, "But what really angers me is those who teach them that Judaism means disparaging Christians or any other religion."



Seibert called for an end to insults against Christian clergy in the region.







Previously, in October last year, during the "Sukkot (Tabernacles) Festival" in East Jerusalem, some fanatical Jews had spit at the holy historical church in the Old City with the intention of insulting it.



In recent years, there has been an increase in attacks by Jewish settlers against Christians, clergy, and holy sites in East Jerusalem. Christian institutions and clergy accuse Israeli authorities of allowing Jewish settlers' attacks to go unpunished.