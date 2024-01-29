Israeli army assaults, detains Palestinian paramedic in Jenin

The Israeli army on Monday assaulted and detained a Palestinian paramedic in the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, witnesses told Anadolu.

According to witness accounts, the action against Jamal Qandeel, who works for the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, a medical charity, was taken during a military raid. Activists also shared a video of the assault on social media.

During the raid, the Israeli army stormed several homes, and detained a number of civilians.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed.

At least 26,422 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 65,000 others injured, according to health authorities in the blockaded enclave. The military campaign continues despite an interim ruling by the International Court of Justice calling on Israel to prevent acts of genocide in the coastal territory.















