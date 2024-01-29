Israel arrests 40 more Palestinians in fresh military raids in West Bank

Israeli army forces detained 40 more Palestinians in military raids carried out across the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

Most of the arrests took place in the cities of Jenin and Hebron in the northern and southern West Bank, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

At least 6,370 Palestinians have been arrested in Israeli military raids in the occupied territory since Oct. 7, the statement said.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, 373 Palestinians have since been killed and 4,300 others injured by Israeli fire.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed.

At least 26,422 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 65,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.



















