Iraq condemns drone attack on US forces on Jordan-Syria border

Iraq on Monday condemned a drone attack on US forces near the Jordan-Syria border.

The US Central Command (CENTOM) said Sunday that three service members were killed and 28 injured in an attack on the Al-Tanf US military base.

An Iraqi group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack.

''The Iraqi government condemns the ongoing escalation, particularly the recent attack on the Syrian-Jordanian border, and is closely monitoring with great concern the alarming security developments in the region," Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's office said in a statement.

Baghdad called for an end to the cycle of violence and said it is willing "to collaborate on establishing fundamental rules to prevent further repercussions in the region and curb the escalation of conflict."

"The repercussions of these developments pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, jeopardizing efforts of combating terrorism and narcotics and put at risk trade, the economy, and energy supplies," the statement warned.

Sunday's attack is considered one of the deadliest recent attacks on American troops in the Middle East.





