3 Hezbollah members killed in recent clashes with Israel in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah said three of its members were killed in recent clashes with Israel in southern Lebanon.

The fighters were identified as Hassan Hussein Hallavi, Ali Jamal Shakir, and Sadiq Muhammad Hashim, Hezbollah said in a statement issued late on Sunday.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said that they targeted a military position in Tel al-Shaar, located in the Israeli border area, with a guided missile and attacked a military post in Hunin village, close to the Lebanese border, with a missile.

Hezbollah also announced that they targeted the Khirbet Maar military post belonging to Israel with an Iranian-made Falag-1 missile and targeted Israel's al-Rahib military site with a missile.

Tension has flared along the Lebanese-Israeli border amid intermittent exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli onslaught in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Since Oct. 8, ongoing skirmishes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah have resulted in the deaths of 174 Hezbollah members, 30 Lebanese civilians, six Israeli civilians and 10 Israeli soldiers.

Despite a provisional ruling on Friday by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, Israel continued its onslaught against the coastal enclave where at least 26,422 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 65,087 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.















